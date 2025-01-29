Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.55. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.