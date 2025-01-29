Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,105 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,981 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.4 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 64.03%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.