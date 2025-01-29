Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 121 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

