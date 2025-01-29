DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1,138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

DD stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

