Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The company has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

