Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 10,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Align Technology by 53.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.45.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

ALGN opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.33. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $335.40.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.