Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $678.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $81.32.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

