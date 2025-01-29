Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,793 Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELC. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 7,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of FELC stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

