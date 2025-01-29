Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,231.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.
Shares of MOAT opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.34.
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
