Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

