Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,571 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,804,000 after buying an additional 665,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,903,000 after buying an additional 344,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,662,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,872,000 after buying an additional 341,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,226,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

