Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $782,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.25.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $405.59 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.95 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

