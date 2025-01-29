1,566 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

Shares of MSTR opened at $335.86 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of -159.40 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last 90 days. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

