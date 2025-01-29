Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000.

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $89.87. The company has a market cap of $291.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72.

About Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

