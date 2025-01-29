Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 5,370.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,150,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 90,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

IPAY stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

