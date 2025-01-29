Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $343.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

