Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.