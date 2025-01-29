5,842 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in DexCom by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the third quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.