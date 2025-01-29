Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ESP stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.15. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $33.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Espey Mfg. & Electronics

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.