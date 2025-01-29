Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2423 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

