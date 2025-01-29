Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 256.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

