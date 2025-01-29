Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

