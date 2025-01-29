Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,354,000 after buying an additional 465,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,504,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 129,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,597,000 after acquiring an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.