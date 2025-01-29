Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 42.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Paychex by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 805.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $150.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

