982 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $191.92 and a 1-year high of $224.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

