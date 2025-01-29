Mason & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

