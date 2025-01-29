Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,050,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $549.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $535.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $580.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

