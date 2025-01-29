NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $115.38.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

