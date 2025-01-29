IFS Advisors LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.3% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $241.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.