RFG Advisory LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $1,157,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,078.25. This represents a 41.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,679 shares of company stock valued at $92,155,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $129.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.59, a PEG ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog Profile



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

