Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of World Kinect worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WKC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

World Kinect Stock Down 0.2 %

World Kinect stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

