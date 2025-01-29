RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 633.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.81.

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $275.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $282.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.83.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $543.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

