Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 281,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $292.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

