KeyCorp Increases Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $185.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $172.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.61. Middleby has a 1-year low of $118.41 and a 1-year high of $177.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.15). Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $942.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Middleby by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 63,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

