Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $170.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.72 and a 200 day moving average of $151.77. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $176.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.