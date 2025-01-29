Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases 266 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $266.94 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $267.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

