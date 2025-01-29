RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 321,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $129.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $92.76 and a 1-year high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

