RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after buying an additional 308,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,433,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.4 %

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.