Heritage Family Offices LLP Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 839,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 50,629 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 175,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.95 and its 200 day moving average is $197.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $241.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

