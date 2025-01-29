12,937 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.46.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

