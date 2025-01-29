Sebold Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.95 and its 200 day moving average is $197.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $241.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.