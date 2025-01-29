RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.