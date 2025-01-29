RFG Advisory LLC Buys 228 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 509,293 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,609,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $25,065,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. The trade was a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,787 shares of company stock worth $53,972,452. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Melius cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

