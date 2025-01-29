Brighton Jones LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 1,252.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751,449 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SFL by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 119,131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SFL during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 260,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.67. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. SFL had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

