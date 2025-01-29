Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in VICI Properties by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

View Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.