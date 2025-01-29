Deluxe (DLX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Deluxe to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $534.03 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DLX opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $53,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,227.20. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

