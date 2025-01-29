Deluxe (DLX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Deluxe to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $534.03 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Deluxe Price Performance
NYSE DLX opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.
Deluxe Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deluxe
About Deluxe
Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deluxe
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.