Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,062,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,770,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

