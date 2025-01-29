Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,243,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,753,000 after buying an additional 413,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,405,000 after buying an additional 461,290 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,209.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,713,000 after acquiring an additional 660,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 658,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,482,000 after acquiring an additional 66,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3563 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

