23,556 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $172,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,372.96. This represents a 60.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,750 shares of company stock worth $323,723. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

