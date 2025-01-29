Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,480,000 after acquiring an additional 115,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $1,513,706.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,786.88. The trade was a 41.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,964.06. The trade was a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GL shares. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

